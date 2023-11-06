The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski among them, play the Boston Bruins on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Does a bet on Pavelski intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joe Pavelski vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In four of 10 games this year, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 10 games this season, Pavelski has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Pavelski has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 21 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 10 Games 2 10 Points 2 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.