The Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) are big, 31.5-point underdogs against the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) at Moody Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -31.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word played 15 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.

The Cardinals had a 144.6-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 2.1 more points than the total for this game.

The Cardinals' record against the spread last year was 14-11-0.

Incarnate Word sported a 14-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 18-17-0 mark of Texas.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 18 51.4% 78 148.8 67.8 141.7 142.3 Incarnate Word 15 60% 70.8 148.8 73.9 141.7 140.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 70.8 points per game last year were just three more points than the 67.8 the Longhorns gave up to opponents.

Incarnate Word put together an 11-3 ATS record and an 11-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 31.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-17-0 3-0 17-18-0 Incarnate Word 14-11-0 0-0 14-11-0

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Incarnate Word 17-1 Home Record 7-7 4-6 Away Record 3-12 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.