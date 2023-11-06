How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) hit the court against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Longhorn Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Longhorns gave up to their opponents (42.5%).
- Incarnate Word put together an 8-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42.5% from the field.
- The Longhorns ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.
- The Cardinals put up just 3.0 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Longhorns allowed (67.8).
- When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Incarnate Word went 11-8.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- Incarnate Word scored more points at home (75.5 per game) than on the road (67.0) last season.
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.5.
- Incarnate Word knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|-
|McDermott Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.