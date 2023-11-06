The No. 7 Houston Cougars (0-0) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) as heavy, 30.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Houston vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -30.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents combined to score more than 134.5 points in 18 of 34 games last season.

Houston games had an average of 132.3 points last season, 2.2 less than this game's over/under.

Houston went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

Houston's .500 ATS win percentage (17-17-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UL Monroe's .462 mark (12-14-0 ATS Record).

Houston vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 52.9% 74.9 142.3 57.5 127.3 134.4 UL Monroe 13 50% 67.4 142.3 69.8 127.3 136.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cougars recorded 74.9 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.8 the Warhawks gave up.

When Houston totaled more than 69.8 points last season, it went 14-8 against the spread and 24-0 overall.

Houston vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-17-0 2-0 16-18-0 UL Monroe 12-14-0 0-0 11-15-0

Houston vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston UL Monroe 16-2 Home Record 7-8 11-0 Away Record 4-10 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.