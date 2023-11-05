Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the league, 65.5 per game.

On the ground, Pollard has a team-leading 423 rushing yards on 108 carries (60.4 ypg), including two rushing scores. In addition, Pollard has recorded 178 receiving yards (25.4 ypg) on 26 catches.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pollard and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pollard vs. the Eagles

Pollard vs the Eagles (since 2021): 3 GP / 41 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 41 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Eagles have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Pollard will face the NFL's best rush defense this week. The Eagles concede 65.5 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Eagles have scored three touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Eagles' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Watch Cowboys vs Eagles on Fubo!

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pollard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard went over his rushing yards total twice in seven games played this season.

The Cowboys pass on 52.4% of their plays and run on 47.6%. They are eighth in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 108 of his team's 208 total rushing attempts this season (51.9%).

Pollard has run for a touchdown in one game so far this season, and scored multiple times in that contest.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

He has 31 red zone rushing carries (60.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Pollard Receiving Insights

Pollard, in three of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pollard has 13.1% of his team's target share (30 targets on 229 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 30 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (108th in NFL).

Pollard does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Pollard has been targeted seven times in the red zone (17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 23 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.