Top Player Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Raptors on November 5, 2023
Scottie Barnes and Victor Wembanyama are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs square off at Frost Bank Center on Sunday (at 3:30 PM ET).
Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Spurs vs Raptors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: -141)
- Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.8 lower than Sunday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
- Wembanyama has knocked down one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: +132)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- Keldon Johnson is averaging 14 points per game this season, 6.5 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.
- Johnson has picked up four assists per game, 0.5 less than Sunday's over/under (4.5).
- He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: +110)
|4.5 (Over: -106)
|1.5 (Over: +120)
- Barnes' 21 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- He has collected 8.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).
- Barnes has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).
- Barnes' 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Dennis Schroder Props
- Sunday's over/under for Dennis Schroder is 14.5. That's 1.2 less than his season average.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 2.5.
- Schroder's assists average -- nine -- is 0.5 higher than Sunday's over/under (8.5).
- His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 1.8 higher than his over/under on Sunday.
