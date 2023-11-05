The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) play the Toronto Raptors (2-4) at Frost Bank Center on November 5, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Raptors Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (42.6%).

This season, San Antonio has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Raptors are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 26th.

The Spurs' 115.0 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 106.0 the Raptors allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up more points at home (115.1 per game) than away (111.0) last season.

The Spurs conceded fewer points at home (121.4 per game) than away (124.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs made fewer trifectas away (11.0 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

