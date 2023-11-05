How to Watch the Spurs vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) play the Toronto Raptors (2-4) at Frost Bank Center on November 5, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Spurs vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Spurs Injury Report
|Raptors vs Spurs Prediction
|Raptors vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Raptors vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Raptors vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (42.6%).
- This season, San Antonio has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.
- The Raptors are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 26th.
- The Spurs' 115.0 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 106.0 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up more points at home (115.1 per game) than away (111.0) last season.
- The Spurs conceded fewer points at home (121.4 per game) than away (124.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Spurs made fewer trifectas away (11.0 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.