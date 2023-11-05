Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Johnson, in his last action, had seven points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 132-121 win over the Suns.

We're going to look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-106)

Over 20.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-167)

Over 3.5 (-167) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.4 points per game last season made the Raptors the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds per contest last season, 10th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.2 assists last season, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Raptors gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 36 22 7 3 1 0 1

