Jeremy Sochan's San Antonio Spurs take on the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Sochan, in his last showing, had 14 points and nine assists in a 132-121 win over the Suns.

Let's look at Sochan's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)

Over 10.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Raptors gave up 26.2 per contest last season, ranking them 25th in the NBA.

The Raptors gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 10 2 2 0 0 0 1

