With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Dak Prescott a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Prescott has 23 carries for 104 yards (14.9 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Prescott has one rushing TD in seven games.

Dak Prescott Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Giants 13 24 143 0 0 1 6 0 Week 2 Jets 31 38 255 2 0 6 14 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 25 40 249 1 1 3 24 0 Week 4 Patriots 28 34 261 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @49ers 14 24 153 1 3 1 2 0 Week 6 @Chargers 21 30 272 1 0 7 40 1 Week 8 Rams 25 31 304 4 1 4 19 0

