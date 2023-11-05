Cowboys vs. Eagles Player Props & Odds – Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, at Lincoln Financial Field.
See player props for the Eagles' and Cowboys' biggest contributors in this matchup.
Sign up to bet on the Eagles-Cowboys matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds
- Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|29.0 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|250.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
|Tony Pollard
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|77.5 (-113)
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
More Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|84.5 (-113)
|Dallas Goedert
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Jalen Hurts
|246.5 (-113)
|28.5 (-113)
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|-
|-
|6.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.