Will CeeDee Lamb cash his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Lamb has grabbed 46 passes and leads his team with 633 yards receiving plus three TDs. He has been targeted 56 times.

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2

