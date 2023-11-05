Will Brandin Cooks Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys have a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Cooks' stats below.
Cooks' season stats include 158 yards on 16 receptions (9.9 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus three carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 27 times.
Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Cowboys have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Michael Gallup (DNP/illness): 20 Rec; 224 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Cooks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|27
|16
|158
|39
|2
|9.9
Cooks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|36
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|4
|3
|49
|1
