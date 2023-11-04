College football Week 10 action includes six games with Big Ten teams. Read below to get up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Nebraska vs. Michigan State | Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Week 10 Big Ten Results

Michigan State 20 Nebraska 17

Pregame Favorite: Nebraska (-3)

Nebraska (-3) Pregame Total: 34.5

Michigan State Leaders

Passing: Katin Houser (13-for-20, 165 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Katin Houser (13-for-20, 165 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nathan Carter (15 ATT, 50 YDS)

Nathan Carter (15 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: Montorie Foster (8 TAR, 4 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Nebraska Leaders

Passing: Heinrich Haarberg (12-for-28, 129 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Heinrich Haarberg (12-for-28, 129 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Emmett Johnson (13 ATT, 57 YDS, 1 TD)

Emmett Johnson (13 ATT, 57 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Thomas Fidone II (4 TAR, 3 REC, 43 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Michigan State Nebraska 295 Total Yards 283 232 Passing Yards 129 63 Rushing Yards 154 0 Turnovers 3

Indiana 20 Wisconsin 14

Pregame Favorite: Wisconsin (-7.5)

Wisconsin (-7.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Indiana Leaders

Passing: Brendan Sorsby (19-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Brendan Sorsby (19-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Josh Henderson (15 ATT, 40 YDS)

Josh Henderson (15 ATT, 40 YDS) Receiving: Donaven McCulley (8 TAR, 5 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Wisconsin Leaders

Passing: Braedyn Locke (21-for-41, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Braedyn Locke (21-for-41, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Cade Yacamelli (10 ATT, 48 YDS)

Cade Yacamelli (10 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Bryson Green (7 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Indiana Wisconsin 261 Total Yards 344 186 Passing Yards 243 75 Rushing Yards 101 0 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 10 Big Ten Games

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.