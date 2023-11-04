The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green will attempt to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 71.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. North Texas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Denton, Texas
  • Venue: Apogee Stadium

UTSA vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline North Texas Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-7.5) 71.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UTSA (-7.5) 71.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

UTSA vs. North Texas Betting Trends

  • UTSA has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Roadrunners have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • North Texas has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

