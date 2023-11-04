The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) take on a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

UTSA is putting up 30.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 54th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 65th, giving up 25.4 points per game. While North Texas' defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking second-worst by surrendering 474.3 total yards per game, its offense ranks ninth-best with 485.3 total yards per contest.

UTSA vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

UTSA vs. North Texas Key Statistics

UTSA North Texas 409.4 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.3 (14th) 370.5 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.3 (128th) 151.4 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.9 (37th) 258 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.4 (12th) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,588 yards (198.5 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 66% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 99 rushing yards on 47 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 477 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 376 yards (47 per game) with six touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' 679 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 77 times and has collected 55 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 434 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 38 passes and racked up 25 catches for 365 yards, an average of 45.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 2,173 yards on 175-of-270 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 124 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 611 yards, or 76.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Oscar Adaway III has totaled 347 yards on 65 carries with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has totaled 39 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 703 (87.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 36 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (54 per game) with four touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 43 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 370 yards and four touchdowns.

