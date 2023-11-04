CUSA foes meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) visit the UTEP Miners (3-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 9.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 is set in the game.

Western Kentucky sports the 63rd-ranked offense this year (395.4 yards per game), and have been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 467.1 yards allowed per game. UTEP is posting 360.9 total yards per game on offense this season (88th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 385.0 total yards per game (81st-ranked).

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -9.5 -105 -115 54.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

UTEP Recent Performance

The Miners are really struggling right now offensively, accumulating 391.0 yards per game in their past three games (-48-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 385.3 (78th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Miners are scoring 23.7 points per game (-16-worst in college football), and conceding 25.3 per game (ninth-worst).

In its past three games, UTEP has thrown for 229.0 yards per game (23rd-worst in the country), and allowed 227.7 in the air (-22-worst).

The Miners are 95th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (162.0), and -18-worst in rushing yards given up (157.7).

In their last three contests, the Miners have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

None of UTEP's past three contests has gone over the total.

Week 10 CUSA Betting Trends

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Two of UTEP's eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

UTEP has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

UTEP has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has compiled 947 yards (105.2 ypg) while completing 56.6% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has rushed for 679 yards on 123 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 529 yards across 108 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 13 catches for 184 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi leads his squad with 645 receiving yards on 32 catches with four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 26 passes and compiled 434 receiving yards (48.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith has racked up 191 reciving yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Maurice Westmoreland has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Tyrice Knight, UTEP's leading tackler, has 86 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

James Neal leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 55 tackles and two passes defended.

