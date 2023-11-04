The Utah State Aggies (3-5) have an MWC matchup versus the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Utah State vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah State 29, San Diego State 25

Utah State 29, San Diego State 25 Utah State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

San Diego State has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Aztecs have been at least a +115 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (-2.5)



Utah State (-2.5) In seven Utah State games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Diego State owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Aztecs have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) This season, six of Utah State's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 55.5 points.

In the San Diego State's eight games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Utah State averages 35.3 points per game against San Diego State's 19.6, totaling 0.6 points under the game's over/under of 55.5.

Splits Tables

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 57.5 51.3 Implied Total AVG 31.1 31 31.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 48.3 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29.6 28.5 31 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

