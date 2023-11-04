The Mayor's Cup is on the line when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and the Rice Owls (4-4) clash. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is SMU vs. Rice?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 35, Rice 22

SMU 35, Rice 22 SMU has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Mustangs have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Rice has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Mustangs have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-12.5)



SMU (-12.5) SMU has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Mustangs have been installed as favorites by a 12.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

In seven games played Rice has recorded five wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game just once this season.

In the Rice's eight games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 58.5.

SMU averages 40.5 points per game against Rice's 33.3, amounting to 15.3 points over the matchup's point total of 58.5.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 58.2 59 Implied Total AVG 38.3 40 37 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-1 1-2-0 0-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 49.9 57.5 Implied Total AVG 31.9 29 35.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

