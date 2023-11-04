The Tarleton State Texans (6-3) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-5) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (TX) in a battle of UAC opponents.

Tarleton State is putting up 405.4 yards per game offensively this year (31st in the FCS), and is surrendering 335.2 yards per game (48th) on the other side of the ball. SFA's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FCS with 420.9 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 354.9 total yards per game, which ranks 68th.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

SFA vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

SFA Tarleton State 420.9 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.4 (11th) 354.9 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.2 (83rd) 160.5 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.1 (18th) 260.4 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.3 (60th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer leads SFA with 1,442 yards on 134-of-236 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 227 rushing yards (28.4 ypg) on 42 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jerrell Wimbley is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 586 yards, or 73.3 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Anthony Williams is a key figure in this offense, with 406 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns and 255 receiving yards (31.9 per game) on 18 catches with five touchdowns

Kylon Harris paces his squad with 540 receiving yards on 44 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has collected 355 receiving yards (44.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 31 receptions.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has thrown for 1,847 yards (205.2 ypg) to lead Tarleton State, completing 52.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kayvon Britten, has carried the ball 140 times for 906 yards (100.7 per game), scoring 11 times.

Derrel Kelley III has been handed the ball 105 times this year and racked up 534 yards (59.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu's 419 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has totaled 50 catches and one touchdown.

Darius Cooper has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 410 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Keylan Johnson has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 11 receptions for 313 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

