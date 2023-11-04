The Mayor's Cup is the prize when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and Rice Owls (4-4) clash on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Mustangs are big favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Rice matchup.

Rice vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Venue: Rice Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Rice vs. SMU Betting Trends

Rice has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have won their only game this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

SMU is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

