The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field.

With 432.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS, Prairie View A&M has been forced to lean on its 86th-ranked offense (326.4 yards per contest) to keep them in games. UAPB's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 13 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 103rd with 32.1 points allowed per contest.

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M UAPB 326.4 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (101st) 432.3 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (117th) 148.4 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.4 (72nd) 178 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.9 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has 1,369 passing yards for Prairie View A&M, completing 54.3% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has 381 rushing yards on 74 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Johnson has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 271 yards (33.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller's team-leading 334 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 24 targets) with four touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 302 yards so far this campaign.

Jahquan Bloomfield's 10 catches are good enough for 228 yards and one touchdown.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has thrown for 657 yards on 66.3% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 119 yards .

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 68 times for 351 yards (43.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Kierstan Rogers has run for 183 yards across 32 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis has totaled 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 323 (40.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has one touchdown.

Daemon Dawkins has recorded 206 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) on 21 receptions.

Maurice Lloyd's 19 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 167 yards.

