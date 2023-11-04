In the contest between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Prairie View A&M (-15.9) 47.9 Prairie View A&M 32, UAPB 16

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five of Panthers games last season went over the point total.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions have compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Lions' two games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Panthers vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 16.8 36.3 23.5 28.5 13.4 39.6 UAPB 13.0 32.1 10.5 29.5 16.0 38.3

