Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the contest between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Prairie View A&M (-15.9)
|47.9
|Prairie View A&M 32, UAPB 16
Week 10 SWAC Predictions
Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of five of Panthers games last season went over the point total.
UAPB Betting Info (2023)
- The Golden Lions have compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Lions' two games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.
Panthers vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Prairie View A&M
|16.8
|36.3
|23.5
|28.5
|13.4
|39.6
|UAPB
|13.0
|32.1
|10.5
|29.5
|16.0
|38.3
