Who is the team to beat at the top of the Patriot League entering Week 10 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 49-47 vs Fordham

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Lehigh

@ Lehigh Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Lafayette

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

7-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 35-25 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 49-47 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Georgetown

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 35-25 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

5. Colgate

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 49-34 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Lafayette

@ Lafayette Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 49-34 vs Colgate

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Fordham

@ Fordham Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Lehigh

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 27-18 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Holy Cross

Holy Cross Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

