Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 4?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mason Marchment find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchment stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Marchment has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Marchment has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
