Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kendall County, Texas today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

San Juan Diego Catholic High School at Geneva School Of Boerne

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 3

12:01 AM CT on November 3 Location: Boerne, TX

Boerne, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne High School at Harlandale High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 4

10:30 AM CT on November 4 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Geneva School Of Boerne