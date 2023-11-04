The Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-1) and the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in a clash of Southland foes.

Incarnate Word has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking fourth-best in total offense (471.9 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (276.9 yards allowed per game). Nicholls State ranks 73rd with 344.6 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 74th with 362.0 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Nicholls State 471.9 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.6 (99th) 276.9 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (35th) 171.3 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.1 (83rd) 300.6 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (48th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has racked up 1,670 yards (208.8 ypg) on 125-of-189 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Timothy Carter has 377 rushing yards on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Jarrell Wiley has carried the ball 63 times for 306 yards (38.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter's leads his squad with 831 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 receptions (out of 50 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has caught 27 passes for 427 yards (53.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Marquez Perez has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 22 grabs for 325 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 1,555 yards on 56% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim is his team's leading rusher with 114 carries for 479 yards, or 68.4 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Spears has piled up 52 carries and totaled 314 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 141 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay's 386 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 36 receptions on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has 19 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 308 yards (44.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terry Matthews has racked up 210 reciving yards (30.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

