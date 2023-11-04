The Baylor Bears (3-5) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bears favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-3.5) 57.5 -185 +150
FanDuel Baylor (-3.5) 57.5 -182 +150

Week 10 Odds

Houston vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • Houston has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • Baylor is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bears have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

