Gemma Dryburgh will compete at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan at Taiheiyo Club from November 2-4, and will try to defend her title.

Looking to bet on Dryburgh at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Dryburgh Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Gemma Dryburgh Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Dryburgh has finished below par on seven occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Dryburgh has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Dryburgh has finished in the top 10 once in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Dryburgh has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Dryburgh hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -3 280 1 19 1 4 $997,363

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Dryburgh finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 478 listed at 6,598 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Dryburgh has played in the past year has been 12 yards shorter than the 6,598 yards Taiheiyo Club will be at for this event.

Dryburgh's Last Time Out

Dryburgh was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 61st percentile of the field.

Her 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was strong, putting her in the 90th percentile of the field.

Dryburgh was better than 84% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

Dryburgh recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Dryburgh carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Dryburgh's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that last tournament, Dryburgh's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Dryburgh finished the Maybank Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Dryburgh finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.