When the Dallas Stars square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Craig Smith score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

