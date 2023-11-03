Thorndale High School is on the road versus Hearne High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, in 2A - action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Thorndale vs. Hearne Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Hearne, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Robertson County Games This Week

Academy High School at Franklin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Franklin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Milam County Games This Week

Chilton High School at Milano High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Milano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.