Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Rusk County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rusk County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Overton High School at Tenaha High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tenaha, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alto High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
