On Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:30 PM CT, Tolar High School will meet Peaster High School in Tolar, TX.

Peaster vs. Tolar Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Tolar, TX

Tolar, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Millsap High School at Merkel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Merkel, TX

Merkel, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Falls High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd High School at Peaster High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Brock High School