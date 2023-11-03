Paris High School plays at Mabank High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

Paris vs. Mabank Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Mabank, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Kaufman County Games This Week

Forney High School at Tyler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Terrell High School at Greenville High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Greenville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

