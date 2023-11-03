Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Nimitz High School vs. Dekaney High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is an exciting high school matchup in Spring, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Dekaney High School hosting Nimitz High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nimitz vs. Dekaney Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Spring, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Humble High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Park at Cypress Woods High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena Park North Shore High School at Kingwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aldine Senior High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seven Lakes High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paetow High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia Lutheran High School at The Village School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Cypress Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waller High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood Park High School at Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Port Arthur, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek Memorial High School at Crosby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Humble , TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Woods High School at Northbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Lakes High School at Langham Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Memorial High School - Houston
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Augustine High School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Klein Cain High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Klein, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Grace Community School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 30
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Irving High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Irving, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Horn High School at Royse City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Turner High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macarthur High School - Irving at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearce High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Dallas High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview High School at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.