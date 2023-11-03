There is an exciting high school clash in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with College Station High School hosting Hendrickson High School.

Hendrickson vs. College Station Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

Leander Glenn High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutto High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX Conference: 5A - District 18

5A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve