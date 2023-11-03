There is an exciting high school clash in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with College Station High School hosting Hendrickson High School.

Hendrickson vs. College Station Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: New Braunfels, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

Leander Glenn High School at A&M Consolidated

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutto High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Johnson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Buda, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 18
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Robinson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

