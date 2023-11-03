Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Hall County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Memphis High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.