Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Gray County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Gray County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Mclean High School at Follett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Follett, TX
- Conference: 1A -
