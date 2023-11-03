Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Galveston County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Clear Falls High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Brook High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chester High School at High Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: High Island, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
