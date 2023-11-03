If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Galveston County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Clear Falls High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3

6:55 PM CT on November 3 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Brook High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chester High School at High Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: High Island, TX

High Island, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend