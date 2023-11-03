Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Dumas High School vs. Hereford High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In 4A - District 4 play on Friday, November 3, Hereford High School will host Dumas High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network!
Dumas vs. Hereford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Hereford, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
