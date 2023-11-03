Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Connally High School vs. Pflugerville High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a clash between 5A - District 18 teams in Pflugerville, TX on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Pflugerville High School hosting Connally High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Connally Pflu vs. Pflugerville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutto High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
