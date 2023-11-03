Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Cherokee County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Cherokee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Alto High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton High School at Rusk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rusk, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
