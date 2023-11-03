Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Bosque County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kopperl High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
