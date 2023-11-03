Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Ballinger High School vs. Grape Creek High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Ballinger High School travels to face Grape Creek High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A - District 6 action.
Ballinger vs. Grape Creek Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tom Green County Games This Week
Big Lake-Reagan County High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veribest High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Runnels County Games This Week
Winters High School at Olney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Olney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cross Plains High School at Miles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Miles, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
