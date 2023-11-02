On Thursday, November 2, beginning at 7:30 PM CT, Johnson High School will meet Westlake High School in Buda, TX.

Westlake vs. Johnson Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lehman High School at Hays High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutto High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX Conference: 5A - District 18

5A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendrickson High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve