Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Upshur County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Upshur County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Upshur County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Campbell High School at Union Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gilmer, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
