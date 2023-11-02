Which team is going to come out on top on Thursday, November 2, when the Troy Trojans and South Alabama Jaguars go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Trojans. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Troy vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-4.5) Over (44.5) Troy 29, South Alabama 19

Week 10 Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

The Trojans' record against the spread is 4-3-0.

In games this season when favored by 4.5 points or more, Troy are 3-0 against the spread.

One of the Trojans' seven games this season has hit the over.

The average total for Troy games this season has been 50.4, 5.9 points higher than the total for this game.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars' ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

In games they have played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Jaguars are 1-1 against the spread.

Five of the Jaguars' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

South Alabama games this season have averaged a total of 51.4 points, 6.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Trojans vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 27.1 16.9 31.5 18.3 22.8 15.5 South Alabama 33.5 21.1 35.0 21.8 32.0 20.5

