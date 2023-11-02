Tre Jones will hope to make a difference for the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

Jones put up 10 points in his last game, which ended in a 115-114 win against the Suns.

We're going to look at Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-118)

Over 7.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the league defensively last season, conceding 111.6 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last year, allowing 42.9 per game.

The Suns allowed 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the league).

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Suns were third in the NBA in that category.

Tre Jones vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 24 10 2 3 0 1 1

