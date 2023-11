In a Week 10 slate that has plenty of competitive contests, fans from Texas should tune in to see the Kansas State Wildcats versus the Texas Longhorns.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-3)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-3)

No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-4)

Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Elliott T. Bowers Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Harry Turpin Stadium TV Channel:

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Abilene Christian Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Prairie View A&M Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Texas Southern Tigers at Jackson State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UTSA (-7.5)

Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Baylor (-4)

Nicholls State Colonels at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Lamar Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Provost Umphrey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia Southern (-2)

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Tarleton State Texans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Memorial Stadium (TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

SMU Mustangs at Rice Owls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-12)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Western Kentucky (-8.5)

