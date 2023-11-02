Stars vs. Oilers November 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard and the Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Stars vs. Oilers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars Players to Watch
- Jamie Benn is an important part of the offense for Dallas, with eight points this season, as he has recorded three goals and five assists in eight games.
- Roope Hintz is a key contributor for Dallas, with eight total points this season. In seven contests, he has netted three goals and provided five assists.
- This season, Johnston has three goals and four assists for Edmonton.
- In the crease, Dallas' Scott Wedgewood is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 56 saves and giving up seven goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Oilers Players to Watch
- Leon Draisaitl has been a major player for Edmonton this season, collecting 13 points in eight games.
- Connor McDavid has two goals and seven assists, equaling nine points (1.1 per game).
- Bouchard has posted three goals and six assists for Edmonton.
- Jack Campbell (1-3-0) has a 4.4 goals against average and an .876% save percentage (56th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|23rd
|2.75
|Goals Scored
|3
|19th
|31st
|4
|Goals Allowed
|2.43
|5th
|14th
|31.4
|Shots
|29.7
|21st
|15th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|10th
|24.14%
|Power Play %
|9.52%
|30th
|28th
|72.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|95.45%
|2nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.